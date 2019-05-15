YAKIMA — It’s time for people interested in elected office to file, and several in the Lower Yakima Valley started the week, submitting their paperwork with the Yakima County Auditor this past Monday.
Filing week ends this coming Friday, May 17.
In the city of Grandview, Mayor Gloria Mendoza and council members Diana Jennings, Bill Moore and David Diaz have all filed to retain their seats with no opponents, yet.
Granger Mayor Jose Trevino and Councilman Juan Isiordia each have filed for re-election.
In Sunnyside, Mike Kennard has filed to be elected to Pos. 7 of the City Council, a seat currently filled by Craig Hicks. Hicks hadn’t filed for re-election as of the first day of filing.
Beth Husted has filed to be re-elected to Position 5 on the Zillah City Council.
The first to file for re-election on the Mabton School Board were James Adams and Wendy Morrow.
Sunnyside School Board members filing to retain their positions included Rocky Simmons, Sandra Linde and Dylan Gardner.
Ron Fleming of the Granger School Board filed to retain his post, while Zillah School Board Directors Sandra Adams and Jeff Brady are also seeking re-election.
Also seeking re-election is Port of Sunnyside Commissioner Arnold Martin.
