A candlelight vigil in honor of Jennifer Caridad will be held this Friday, May 6 at Kiwanis Park, 509 Doolittle Ave.
Attendees will gather at Kiwanis Park at 6:30 p.m. and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
A spokesperson with the Yakima Police Department said in September 2021 that a suspect was arrested in Oregon, but no other information has been released.
Caridad, of Sunnyside, went missing in early August 2021. She was last seen wearing light pink shorts, a black shirt and turquoise Croc shoes.
If you have any information regarding Jennifer, please contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 and reference case #21S07132.
