No fooling, a new candy and gift shop has come to Prosser. Calico Kisses’ grand opening is Friday, April 1 at 4 p.m.
The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting to welcome the new business to Prosser.
Owner Shawna Stoneking will be offering ice cream samples at the event.
Examples of the food items available at Calico Kisses are novelty candies, taffy gourmet flavored popcorn and ice cream.
The shop also has gifts for that special someone such as books, plush toys, candles and gifts for babies.
Calico Kisses is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open for an extra hour on Saturdays until 6 p.m. The candy shop is located at 1120 Meade Ave. in Prosser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.