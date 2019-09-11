PROSSER — Registrations for the Fifth annual Streetscapes Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Sept. 21, are now being accepted.
Sponsored by the Historic Downtown Prosser Association, the show is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. downtown on Sixth St. and Meade Ave.
Pre-register at historicdownstownprosser.org, or call 509-786-2399 for car categories.
Raffles, door prizes, a poker walk and awards will be part of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.