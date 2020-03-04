SUNNYSIDE — By summer a new feature may be available for travelers driving electric cars through the community.
The city has received word of a $50,000 Pacific Power grant to construct an electric vehicle (EV) charging station destined to be located in the downtown area.
“We applied for the grant, and just received word we were successful in obtaining the funds,” City Public Works Supervisor Shane Fisher told city council Feb. 24.
The electric charging station will be a huge asset to the Lower Valley as it would be the only one between Yakima and the Tri-Cities, City manager Martin Casey said.
Fisher said EV station is tentatively planned to be located on South Fifth Street.
The owners of Varietal Beer Company and Co Dinn Winery are excited to be able to add the option to their advertising of Sunnyside tourism features. “Many of their customers are from regions where EV usage is more common,” Casey noted.
At this time, the nearest EV stations are in Yakima and Benton City, leaving a 60+ mile gap on the I-82/YVH corridor, Casey added.
The City and Port collaborated on the grant application, “…and we see this as one more valuable tool for enticing visitors to come off the freeways and spend time downtown.” the city manager stressed.
“The Port is contributing $1,500, and no City match is required. If Council approves, the project will be completed this summer,” Casey added.
The council will consider the EV charging station grant at its March 9 meeting.
