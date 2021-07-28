Families and friends gathered for Ron Hochhalter’s service at Smith Funeral Home on Saturday, July 24.
A long-time business owner and community member, Hochhalter made a positive impact in the Sunnyside community throughout his life. “Sunnyside was his home and he wanted to support his hometown,” his wife DeAnn Hochhalter said.
Born in Yakima on August 11, 1947, to Hilmer and Hildred Hochhalter.
When he was 15 years old the fascination of cars began when he bought a 1953 Studebaker Hardtop Lowboy.
“I graduated high school with Ron. Ron always had something to say,” said Mike Farmer.
After high school, Hochhalter joined the United States Airforce and was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas.
He then married his high school sweetheart DeAnn Bootsma. They made their home in Sunnyside in the late 1960’s.
As a volunteer firefighter, captain and EMT in the Sunnyside community throughout his 21 years of public service, Ronald also contributed to the Yakima community as he was also a Volunteer for the Yakima County Fire District for 19 years.
Hochhalter was the owner of Advanced Collision Repair Center that has been in business since 1985.
After the service, attendees gathered outside as the casket was lifted on to Fire Engine 12.
Classic cars as part of the funeral procession arrived at Ron’s shop for a moment before continuing to Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
