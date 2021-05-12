Car show motors on with strong performance benefits

Team Midnight Racing’s second annual car show to benefit Dungeon Boxing Club youth added rumbling spirit for high-octane achievement at the historic Utah and Idaho Sugar Beet Factory, Saturday, May 8.
The event attracted more than 100 rides from all over the region with car and truck enthusiasts rolling in at 10 a.m. with a trophy presentation at 2 p.m.
“It was amazing the guys at Midnight Racing were able to pull this off in honor of our little club and lets us know that we’re not alone. We’ve got people in our community that do care about what we’re doing and are willing to go that extra mile for us,” Dungeon Boxing Club Co-owner and Coach Cruz Ramos expressed.
Jay’Vian, who is known at the boxing club as ‘The Machine’ and member of the youth class, made his impact felt. He set up a snack booth and sold refreshments to help raise funds, Ramos said.
“Would you believe this guy raised over $200! We are floored by the heart this young king has; thank you champ! We are beyond honored to have you on the Dungeon squad!”
The Sunnyside non-profit, 20-years strong group, sponsored the show to raise money for the boxing club’s gear and equipment, while helping keep youth’s hopes alive during the pandemic’s difficult and quarantining times of isolation.
“We’re only operating at 50% capacity right now. As spots open up, I’m bringing some of those kids that were with us before COVID back into the program,” Ramos indicated.
The mission of the Dungeon Youth Center, 528 E. Edison Ave. is to help youth accomplish what they have been led to believe was impossible.
According to Ramos, Midnight Racing will present a check to the club with the kids in attendance.
The car club enthusiasts are all about friends, family and the community; their strong bond reflected the commitment for maintaining the positive spark with local youth, while leaving the ill effects of the pandemic in the rear view mirror.
