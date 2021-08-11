GRANGER — The 2021 Driving with Dinosaurs Car Show is set for Sunday, September 12 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Hisey Park. Vendors can sign up at City Hall, 102 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call Granger City Hall at 509-854-1725
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County (Yakima, Benton, Klickitat): Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In County (Yakima, Benton, Klickitat): One Year
|$42.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County: Six Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|Out of County: One Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|e-Edition and Website: Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|e-Edition and Website: One Year
|$42.00
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
Verified by your Address ID*, which may be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
GRANGER — The 2021 Driving with Dinosaurs Car Show is set for Sunday, September 12 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Hisey Park. Vendors can sign up at City Hall, 102 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call Granger City Hall at 509-854-1725
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive our e-Edition notifications each Wednesday and read the paper online!
We send a daily newsletter with today's events.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
See the best trending stories from the week!
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.