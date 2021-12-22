Carol Carillo gives money to local cancer center

Carol Carillo hands the check off to Astria CEO Brian Gibbons. They are joined by (from left to right) Imaging Director Coleen Goulet, Cancer Center Director Elizabeth Martinez and Assistant Administrator Sierra Foster. Carillo had to donate the checks via mail in 2020 due to the pandemic.

 Kevin Rounce

Carol Carillo donated what she called a substantial amount of money to the Wings of Love cancer care fund through Astria Sunnyside Hospital’s Cancer Center Tuesday.

As part of work for LifeSaver’s, a non-profit she runs with her adopted son, Carillo makes baskets, stockings and other assorted projects for people with all the money raised going to cancer care.

It is her 16th year of giving and she has no plans to stop. “I’ve done it through 15 heart attacks and two strokes and I won’t stop until I’m six feet under.”

Originally from New York, Carillo now lives in Sunnyside and gives to only local groups such as Wings for Love, North Star Lodge and local branches of the American Cancer Society.

This year she has made 520 stockings alone and was making Halloween baskets from a hospital bed after her most recent heart attack.

The money helps cancer patients and their families with many of the costs associated with treatment such as gas cards.

