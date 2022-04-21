Two local men have been selected as the two finalists for the position of Sunnyside Superintendent by the Sunnyside School District Board of Directors, April 14.
Sunnyside High School principal, Ryan Maxwell, and current Mabton School District superintendent, Dr. Joseph Castilleja, passed the preliminary interviews last week.
Maxwell transitioned from an SHS assistant principal to the principal in September of 2012. Prior to that, he was a history teacher at Sunnyside High School for six years.
He began his career in Sunnyside at former Pride High School.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History and English from Washington State University, a Master’s in Teaching from Grand Canyon University, an administration certification from Heritage University and is working to earn a superintendent certification from Washington State University that should be completed next month.
Castilleja is currently the superintendent for the Mabton School District and has served in the position since 2018. Prior to that he was a principal in the Mt. Adams School District, and a teacher at Washington Elementary in Sunnyside.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Music from Eastern Washington University, a Masters in Education from Jones International University, and a PhD in Education with a focus on Specialization in Performance Improvement from Capella University in 2017. He completed a superintendent certification program at Western Washington University in 2018.
The finalists will each spend one day next week in the school district, meeting with staff, students, and community members, before the School Board makes their final decision, April 26 and 27.
At 9 a.m. the candidates will start meeting with different employee and student groups.
At 12:15 p.m. the finalists will meet with a parent and community group from Nuestra Casa.
There will also be an Executive Session and dinner with Sunnyside School Board.
The Superintendent Candidate Meet and Greet at the Denny Blaine Board Room will begin at 7 p.m. both days and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.