Seth Johnston, of Tom’s Car Store, comes to work after the New Year holiday to discover something amiss.
Five catalytic converters were removed from cars in their lot. Johnston says that they are taking security measures to deter these thefts.
A catalytic converters is a device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from the engine into less-toxic pollutants.
Vehicles also run very loud when these devices are removed from the exhaust system.
“Theft of catalytic converters has been a been on the increase for the past 18 months or so. We were successful in the recovery of several catalytic converters, but we can’t always identify who the victim is for a specific piece once it is removed from a vehicle so unless we catch them in the act, the cases are challenging,” said Commander Scott Bailey of the Sunnyside Police Department.
