YAKIMA — Last year, Pope Francis called upon all town archbishops to carry out his global Catholic Church directive, “Vos estis lux mundi” (You are the light of the world) for receiving and assessing reports of sexual misconduct and possible mishandling of sexual abuse complaints involving U.S. Bishops.
The Diocese of Yakima announced the launch of the Catholic Bishop Abuse Reporting (CBAR) service on Friday, March 27. Individuals can make a report online at https://reportbishopabuse.org or by calling 1-800-276-1562.
Reverend Monsignor Robert Siler said the system went up in mid-March as website specialists made sure the website had all the bugs worked out prior to making the announcement.
“We have not received any notifications yet,” Siler reported.
The report must include the name of the U.S. Catholic bishop, a description of the allegation, the place where the incident occurred, and the timeframe of when it happened.
Additionally, include as many relevant details as possible, such as the names of other individuals involved, as well as dates, times, known circumstances, or other information useful to assess the facts of the situation.
The person making the testimonial isn’t required to provide their own name, but the third-party reporting system Convercent, Inc., a commercial vendor of ethics reporting services hired by the church, recommends it does help the investigation.
While most complaints in Wash. would be investigated by Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne, Yakima Bishop Joseph Tyson would take the lead should an allegation come in about Etienne.
This is because Tyson is the senior suffragen, the bishop with the most seniority from Yakima and Spokane, the other two dioceses which make up the Roman Catholic Church Seattle Province.
The report will be provided to appropriate church and public agency authorities as necessary. Otherwise, it will be kept confidential.
Should any person feel like they have been the victim of a crime are advised to contact local law enforcement immediately.
During the past six years, the archdiocese has been using the comprehensive training program, “Vitus,” to assist in the ongoing education and prevention of child sexual abuse for organizations and people – striving to protect all those who interact with the church safe.
“The training creates awareness of what to look for in terms of abuse. Also, what are the positive measures we can do to reduce them when needed from our church and our schools. Ideally in the long run, from our society as well,” Rev. Msgr. Siler expressed.
Virtually all of Diocese of Yakima employees and volunteers interacting with children have now received mandatory training. The diocese continues to perform yearly background checks while building awareness and keeping everyone attentive as they work together, he said.
“We continue to be saddened by the one case of abuse that came in involving one of our priests, Father Gustavo Gomez [Santos],” Siler conveyed. “Before that, we haven’t had a case involving a clergy member since 1999,” Siler acknowledged.
Gomez-Santos, a pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Granger was permanently removed from public ministry by Catholic Bishop Joseph Tyson on June 12, 2017, after a man accused him of sexually abusing him when he was a minor.
At the time of his removal, he was serving the Spanish Mass at Immaculate Conception Parish in Mabton.
During the past 20 years, there have been several lower valley cases which have come to light, Siler noted. The diocese has reached out on counseling issues, dealt with lawsuits and in some instances negotiated settlements.
“In terms of the effectiveness of our education programs, I think we’ve made good progress and working on a good job of keeping young people safe,” Siler, who is also the victim assistance coordinator stated. He also pointed out they’ve had a sexual abuse hotline in place for 16-years.
To report sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, religious brother or sister, or layperson working for the church, call the diocese’s sexual abuse reporting hotline, 1-888-276-4490.
