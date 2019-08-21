SUNNYSIDE — Catholic Charities of the Yakima Diocese has help and good news for individuals who have first time homeownership as a goal.
The nationwide non-profit has launched a new homeowner’s program in the valley entitled, New Life Homes. The program offers free technical assistance for first time homebuyers.
According to Catholic Charities Intake Specialist, Gerardo Gonzalez Gomez, the program “. . . is wide open to the public.”
Individuals who meet the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) first time homeowner’s program criteria are invited to contact the organization for technical assistance.
The assistance, said, Gomez, “includes helping with application processing and packaging for submission” to the USDA.
According to the organization’s informational flier, there are lots in Sunnyside and Prosser, available for purchase.
Individuals in search of a home can choose between programs and types of homes. Programs include Mutual Self Help, where sweat equity can be earned, down payment is waived and more.
Home types can include lots and homes to be built or pre-built homes.
For more information, contact Catholic Charities at 509-853-2800, ask for housing services.
