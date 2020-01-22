SUNNYSIDE — Towering over the Washington Elementary School playgrounds is a new 105-foot tall cell tower to serve area AT&T customers.
The tower, situated on school district property, is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, according to District Director of Financing Jeff Loe.
“We are leasing the property to AT&T at cost of $1,985 a month in four years agreement, up to 25 years,” Loe explained.
The new tower is designed to be 5G ready when the next generation of wireless/cellular technology becomes widely available.
“In the meantime, the tower will help strengthen area cell and wireless service,” District School Superintendent Scott McKay added.
