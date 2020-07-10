YAKIMA — Central Washington State Fair, held the last weekend of September, has been cancelled.
“With Yakima County still in Phase One and the COVID-19 outbreaks increasing, the improbability that mass gatherings like the Central Washington State Fair could safely and responsibility take place this Fall were imminent,” President and CEO Kathy Kramer said of the State Fair Board Association’s announcement to cancel the nine-day event,
The annual Central Washington State Fair is one of the most anticipated and largest family events in Yakima Valley.
“We understand the magnitude of disappointment, but the health and safety of our community takes precedence in this time of crisis,” Board Chair Dave Hargreaves said of the cancellation.
In the Fair’s 128-year history, it has only been cancelled seven times.
The Fair was scheduled for Sept.25 through Oct. 4.
