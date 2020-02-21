OLYMPIA — Rep. Bruce Chandler's (R-Sunnyside) House Bill 2524 to assist the pear industry was passed unanimously on Feb. 19.
The bill would add pears to the definition of “agricultural products” under the state Agricultural Marketing and Fair Practices Act.
Adding pears to the act allows pear farmers the ability to get full value of their crops and allow pear prices to be negotiated between the growers and processors.
Chandler says, “Most pear producers in Washington are smaller producers, and the number of processors in the state have decreased, fundamentally changing the competition to get fruit processed.”
The bill would require agricultural handlers to meet with a mutually agreed upon third party mediator to resolve price disputes and producers would be responsible for paying fees associated with the mediation.
The Senate will investigate the bill for further consideration.
