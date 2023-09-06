The City of Sunnyside announced that they will be hiring an animal control officer for the city due to the Yakima Humane Society (YHS) no longer offering animal control services to municipalities in the county.
In a social media post from the YHS they addressed that these changes were made so that they could be able to focus their resources on providing care for the animals in their shelter.
The Yakima Humane Society shelter is running at a maximum capacity, according to a separate post. Due to the low amount of space currently available, animal control officers are currently only taking emergency intakes.
Data from the shelter animals count database has shown a significant increase in stray dog intakes nationwide, with data from January-May 2023 showing a 10% increase in stray dog intakes compared to 2022, and an increase of 30% compared to 2021.
The YHS is a private, nonprofit animal welfare organization committed to ending the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals. They are currently the only open-admission shelter in Yakima County.
During a regular meeting on Monday, August 28, the Sunnyside City Council approved for the city to hire one animal control officer and are currently looking for a location where animals can be housed. During the council meeting, staff informed the council that YHS will still allow for sick and aggressive dogs to be housed at their facilities.
Chief Rob Layman did inform the council that he has been in contact with the different municipalities throughout the county to determine if they had any interest in partnering with the city in regard to the animal control officer.
Currently the city plans to off-set the additional cost of the animal control officer by providing services to neighboring cities. If enough interest is shown and costs can be offset, the city has shown an interest in hiring additional animal control officers.
Also, during the meeting, Chief Layman informed council that the City of Grandview has shown interest in partnering with Sunnyside. Grandview currently plans to allow the old kennels within the city to be used in housing for animals caught by animal control.
Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.