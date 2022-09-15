The first-degree assault charges against a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring five people in Sunnyside have been dismissed, according to a press release from the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The case was dismissed without prejudice by the State of Washington on Wednesday, September 14.
The 13-year-old juvenile was arrested Tuesday, May 17 and booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center in connection to the shooting at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Friday, May 6 which left five people injured, including a seven-year-old girl.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said in a press release Thursday morning that the charges have been dismissed without prejudice due to a lack of cooperation from the state’s only eyewitness.
“This is truly unfortunate,” Brusic said in the release. “The Sunnyside Police Department is extremely frustrated, as is the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, with this development. The city of Sunnyside, as well as Yakima County, must obtain justice in this terrible shooting. We will do everything in our power to prosecute this case in the future.”
According to the release, the only eyewitness, a juvenile male, has moved to California with his parents and chooses to not voluntarily return and provide a statement.
Although the State of Washington obtained a nationwide warrant for the arrest of the juvenile, California state law requires all extradition-type hearings to take place prior to apprehension of the material witness.
Due to that process, the witness would not be able to return in time for the trial, which was scheduled to begin Monday, October 3.
“Working within this procedure, it became clear we were not going to be able to obtain this critical witness in time for trial,” Brusic said in the release. “Without this witness, the State would not be able to prove this very important case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Brusic also pointed out that having the charges dismissed without prejudice means that the State may refile and reopen the case should the necessary witness and evidence become available in the future.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.