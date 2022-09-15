IMG_4846.jpg

Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera and officers establish a perimeter in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue on Friday, May 6 after a shooter injured five people at the Cinco de Mayo festival in Sunnyside.

 Ileana Martinez

The first-degree assault charges against a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring five people in Sunnyside have been dismissed, according to a press release from the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The case was dismissed without prejudice by the State of Washington on Wednesday, September 14.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.