SUNNYSIDE — Mayor Francisco Guerrero made his first appointments to two of the city’s many advisory and commissions Monday, Feb. 24.
Guerrero announced that local mural and artist Chase Reiff will join the Arts Commission and Tom Dolan will join the city Planning Commission.
Reiff who has been working in the artworld for the past several years completes the number of people needed on the Arts Commission, Guerrero stated.
YV-TECH welding instructor Dolan brings to the planning commission a background in the construction.
Both men’s appointments are effective immediately.
