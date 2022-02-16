Chief Kamiakin Elementary School will be doing a yearbook feature put on by the fifth-grade yearbook club with the help of staff.
Elementary school teacher, Veronica Lugo, wants to have the students involved in this year’s yearbook so she has given the opportunity for students to help, unlike other years where staff where the only ones in charge.
With Chief Kamiakin going back to all in-person, she felt like remote learning has taken a toll on students. “It has been difficult to see them be unsure of their place in our building,” Lugo said.
Lugo’s plan for yearbook club is to have it be a safe space for students to be themselves and have fun by creating a yearbook. “My vision for this club was to give our students a feel of community again in the building.” Lugo Stated.
She has been seeing improvement amongst the students citing, “It's created a place for students to come work, laugh, and be creative with each other when looking at the potential of creating something themselves.”
Lugo has shaped the club into what it is today with 30 kids participating who have all gotten to share their part in this year’s yearbook.
Not only will fifth graders be participating, but also principal Kim Frank and Assistant Principal Elizabeth Flower-Arriaga will be showing their gratuity by writing a letter that will be featured in the extra pages of the yearbook along with photos from Strategy Club and Art Club.
With Lugo’s help, this year’s yearbook will show just how much your child is cared for at Chief Kamiakin Elementary.
