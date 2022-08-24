Chief Kamiakin Elementary School will be offering free haircuts to all students on Monday, August 29 along with Chief Kamiakin’s Meet the teacher’s night.
The haircuts will take place at the Chief Kamiakin cafeteria located on East Lincoln Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all students and from 4 to 6 p.m. for Chief Kamiakin students only with the meet the teacher’s night happening from 5 to 6 p.m.
