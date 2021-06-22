Chief Kamiakin’s ‘Nurse Becky’ receives surprise recognition

In recognition of her accomplishments throughout this past school year, local school nurse Rebecca Norem received special surprise recognition from the Educational Service District 105 for being the runner-up finalist for the 2021 ESD 105 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year.
The surprise presentation by ESD 105 Public Information Officer David Goehner was held on Thursday, June 10 as part of a school staff meeting in the school library at Chief Kamiakin Elementary, 1700 E Lincoln Ave.
Norem was one of five applicants for this year’s ESD 105 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year Award.
Based on the strength of Norem’s application, and because of the extensive service performed by all school nurses in the region this past year, ESD 105 decided to also award a plaque to the Sunnyside school employee for being the runner-up candidate in this year’s selection. This is the first time since the Regional Classified School Employee of the Year program was introduced in 2010 that ESD 105 has ever decided to award a second plaque to any runner-up finalist for the award.
Norem joined the Sunnyside School District as a school nurse in August 2006 and provides a range of services that include student health care planning and assessments, health trainings for school staff, and coordination of student care between physicians and the school.
Norem’s work during the past years to build up the school district’s student health programs played a significant part in preparing the Sunnyside School District during the period of COVID-19 that began in the spring of 2020. Prior to the current situation, Norem successfully advocated for the Sunnyside School District to increase its nursing staff to a full-time nurse in each school building. She has also invested time in improving the skills of new school nurses through the role she has had since 2010 at Sunnyside as a school nurse mentor.
“With the pandemic and the health guidelines ever changing, we have also had to adapt and change. I am very proud of the team effort that went into making our opening a success and the continued collaboration in keeping things going,” Norem wrote in her application. “What sustains me now as a school nurse are the kids I get to work with every day and the lasting influence I can have on their health as well as their lives. Almost every time I go to the store or a local coffee stand or even the movie theater, I see a student either past or present who says, ‘Hi, Nurse Becky!’ Oftentimes, that is followed by ‘Remember that time I came to your office and….’ It is a humbling feeling to be a lasting memory in a child’s world […] If I can play a role in helping them be healthy and ready to learn every day, I will.”
