SUNNYSIDE — In addition to the personnel and staffing concerns of the Sunnyside Police Department’s commissioned force, there are other issues plaguing the department.
During Monday’s June 10 Public Safety Subcommittee meeting at the Law and Justice Center, Chief Al Escalera and Cmdr. Scott Bailey told those present there are problems with outdated communication equipment, as well as safety and security concerns with systems at the Sunnyside Jail.
The duo said regionalization and partnerships could cut costs, and a remodel of the “Choices” building to house regional communications would be beneficial to more than the Sunnyside agency.
That being said, Bailey shared the department is researching grants to deal with more immediate issues like a failing digital recording system.
“It’s barely functioning now,” he said, noting the software company no longer supports the system.
The department is also looking to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for funding to update and upgrade corrections safety and security.
There are several doors within the jail for which a key must be used, rather than electronically operated by the dispatch center, Bailey reported.
Last year, it was estimated the door controls and camera upgrades would cost $68,000, Escalera added.
