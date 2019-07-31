SUNNYSIDE — The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Choir is on the search for new talent to join their group when practice begins on Monday, August 19 at 4 p.m.
The church is located at 327 E. Edison Ave. For more information, aspiring vocalists are encouraged to contact Joni Fannin at (509) 643-6341.
