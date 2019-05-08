GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Chamber of Commerce honored community members and businesses during the annual Chamber awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 30 at the School District’s training center.
The Person of the Year was Gary Christensen, who is known for supporting community events and organizations.
The owner of Christensen, a fuel supply company, is a member of the Grandview Rotary Club and organizes community events, donates trips for various auctions to support community organizations like the Chamber.
He will be the grand marshal in the Community Parade, which takes place during the week of the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo.
Grandview Police Sgt. Kevin Glaenapp was named First Responder and Volunteer of the Year for Grandview Fire Department.
The Grandview Public Works Employee of the Year was Hector Mejia, and the Police Department’s Officer of the Year was Earl Ripplinger, who recently retired after 38 years serving the community.
Named Volunteer of the Year was Debi Foster, who works for the school district, and the Business of the Year was Key Bank.
Shelby Hall, who works at the high school and dedicates much of her free time supporting youth via the Grandview High School Booster Club, was presented the Orrin Dybdahl Award.
The Community Development Award was presented to Carmen Anders, who has been volunteering her time toward fostering economic development in the community, and the Rotarian of the Year was Tom Miller.
At the awards ceremony, each of the schools recognized students and staff members believed deserving of honors. Harriet Thompson Elementary School recognized Marilena Montelongo-Solis and Oscar Espinoza, as well as staff member Brent Smasne; McClure’s Keyla Hernandez was Student of the Year and Robin Smith was Employee of the Year; Eric Arreola Smith Elementary’s student and the Employee was Theresa Radder; Grandview Middle School’s Jazmine Richey and Alyssa Carrillo were recognized; and Treyton “Rocco” Parrish was honored for high school’s with employee Rosa Aviles.
