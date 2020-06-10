SUNNYSIDE – More than six tons of potatoes will be given away Saturday, June 13 beginning at 9 a.m. Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, 700 N. 16th St.
“Due to a recent breakdown in the food supply line, we have 1,250 bags of potatoes that we would like to give away to anyone from our community who has a need,” Pastor Joel Sheeres announced.
The potatoes, bagged in 10-pound bags, have been provided by Agra Northwest, church member Jordan Haak explained.
Those wanting potatoes are asked to drive through the church parking lot. Volunteers will load the potatoes in the peoples’ vehicles, until all the potatoes are gone, Haak added.
