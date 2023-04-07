As the Easter holiday approaches, many churches throughout Sunnyside are preparing to celebrate with their services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and marks the end of the period of Lent, a season of sacrifice and introspection for certain religions.
Church services for Easter are:
Immanuel Lutheran Church will start their Good Friday services at 6:30 p.m., on Easter they will be hosting an easter brunch at 9 a.m. followed by their easter worship at 10 a.m.; Immanuel Lutheran Church is located on South Euclid Road in Grandview.
Bethany Community Church will start Easter with breakfast from 8-9 a.m. with Easter worship starting at 10 a.m.; Bethany Community Church is located on Birch Street in Grandview.
Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church will be hosting their Good Friday Communion Service starting at 6:30 p.m., their Easter Sunday will start with a breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by their Easter service at 10:30 a.m.; Grace Brethren Church is located on Franklin Avenue.
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church will be holding their Station of the Cross Procession for Good Friday starting at 6 p.m., the procession will be starting at the Sunnyside Safeway with their Adoration of the Cross and Liturgy staring at 7 p.m. at the church. On Saturday they will be holding their bilingual Holy Saturday Easter Vigil starting at 8:30 p.m., for Easter they will be holding one English mass at 9 a.m. and three Spanish masses at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church is located on South Sixth Street.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be holding the Easter worship service starting at 9 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located on East Lincoln Avenue.
Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church will have their Good Friday Tenebrae service starting at 7 p.m., their Easter Sunday service will start at 10:30 a.m.; Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church is located on North Sixteenth Street.
The Sunnyside Presbyterian Church will have their Good Friday Service starting at 7 p.m., their Easter Sunday Service will start at 9:30 a.m.; Sunnyside Presbyterian Church is located on South Sixteenth Street.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
