This story has been updated.
Sunnyside's 34th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival has been cancelled due to a gang-related shooting situation at approximately 4:45 p.m. Friday, May 6, according to Cmdr. Scott Bailey.
Event organizer A&A Promotions has made the decision to cancel the Cinco de Mayo Festival, after consultation with the Sunnyside Police Department. "Regrettably, there was no way we could have prevented the actions of those involved," said the organizers. "But we can protect our community. Therefore, we have decided to move forward with the cancellation."
According to a release from the Sunnyside Police Department, a single shooter fired multiple shots at a rival gang member within the crowd inside the carnival section of the Cinco de Mayo festivities.
Immediately following the shooting, several Sunnyside Police officers were seen in pursuit of suspects near the Sunnyside Library, 621 Grant Ave. The officers established a perimeter in the 600 block of Harrison Ave, where Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Sheriff's Office were also assisting.
The Yakima Regional SWAT was requested to assist with the juveniles barricaded in the building. "At this time the Regional SWAT team is conducting a search warrant at this residence on Harrison. They are asking the occupants to exit the house safely, without getting hurt. They're giving the occupants plenty of chances to come out and give themselves up before officers enter the house," said Sergeant Hernandez.
Prior to the arrival of the Yakima Regional SWAT team, four juveniles exited the residence and surrendered without incident. The fifth juvenile exited just before SWAT made entry to the residence and was taken into custody. Two additional subjects were detained near the area of the event.
A search warrant at the residence has resulted in at least one firearm being recovered.
There are now five identified gunshot victims – one adult and four juveniles – with the youngest being seven years old. The adult has been identified as Travis Allen, 35, of Vancouver. He has been flown to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to the report, one juvenile victim sustained a gunshot wound to the face and received surgery at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. The status of the other two victims is unknown, but none of the wounds have been described as life threatening.
The Sunnyside Police Department is currently investigating the incident. The juveniles taken into custody have since been released to their parents while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.