SUNNYSIDE — The carnival is setting up, the streets are ready for more than 100 street vendors, all in preparation for the 31st annual Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The street fair opens at noon Friday, May 3, and the carnival opens at 3 p.m. Eating contests, pageants, and music is planned all day Saturday.
There is still time to enter the Sunday, May 5, grand parade, which begins at noon at the Sunnyside High School parking lot, 1801 E. Edison Ave. It ends on Zillah Avenue.
For parade applications visit www.cometothesun.com.
