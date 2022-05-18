GRANDVIEW — Eveny Lazcano was named Sunnyside’s Miss Cinco de Mayo queen with Delilah Fernandez being the Miss Cinco de Mayo princess.
The Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo pageant was held on May 8 and relocated to the Reale Hall in Grandview because of the canceled Cinco de Mayo festivities.
The girls competed for the crown as they were judged on Cinco de Mayo wear, fun fashion, and beauty, with ten percent of their score being based on ticket sales for a raffle.
The goal for the raffle was to have the girls sell 1000 tickets each. Every one of the girls went above and beyond by selling more than 1000 each for the first time ever.
Judges for the event were based out of Marysville in order to have unbiased, fair scores and to avoid favoritism.
The winners were awarded a crown and sash, with the opportunity to attend parades and community events.
Amy Rubios, A&A promotions representative, said she was more than happy to organize the event considering her daughter has attended pageants since she was 8 months old.
