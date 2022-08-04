A pretrial was held on Thursday, Aug. 4 for the 13-year-old male accused of the Cinco de Mayo festival shooting in Sunnyside. The juvenile allegedly shot into a crowd and injured five individuals with four of them being minors.
It was announced during the pretrial that his court date is set for Monday, Sept. 12 at the Yakima County Juvenile Courthouse.
