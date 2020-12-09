MABTON — Most lower valley cities have held their final public budget hearings and city treasurers are keeping an eagle eye on their expenditures moving forward as COVID-19 pandemic looks to extend into 2021.
The final adoption for the next fiscal year is Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Grandview. Sunnyside will adopt its budget Monday, Dec. 14.
Mabton approved its 2021 budget of $1,169,618.67 at its Nov. 24 meeting City Treasurer Jamison Horner commented.
“Our revenues are low, with no increases in city taxes other than the usual 1% increase in the property tax,” she said.
In October, Horner told the expenditures for the coming year are estimated at $3,773,525 but the number was reduced to the current estimate.
“We will be ending the year with a balance of $151,437 in the treasury,” she commented.
Horner said the estimates reflect the city’s efforts to provide essential services with a focus on correcting years of deficits in the cemetery, street, and sewer funds.
The city is projected to spend $97,000 from the general fund to offset expenditures and begin repaying the unauthorized debt in the three funds.
Grandview City Council was expected to approve a $19,659,645 budget for 2021 according to treasurer Matt Cordray. Cordray said the budget process went pretty smoothly in spite of holding all the study sessions and public hearings virtually.
“This year’s budget also includes a 3% across the board wage increase for non-union, to keep in line with union contracts,” he said.
“We’ll be starting the next 3-year union negotiations in 2021,” Cordray added.
The city expects to complete its sewer main project in spring 2021, as it is already underway, he said of upcoming major projects. He said here is a 1% increase in garbage rates and a 2% increase on irrigation rates, but that is in line with what the city has been doing for the past years to seek the funds in line with other increases.
“We will also be spending $600,000 biosolid drainage field at the city wastewater treatment plant,” Cordray acknowledged.
