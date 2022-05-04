Citizens concerned with Ball Chapel cemetery

Several citizens have come forth with concerns about the Ball Chapel at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery located on Van Belle Road in Sunnyside.
Lynne McClure says she is concerned with the “awful” experience she had with the cemetery staff.
McClure explains that her mother passed nine years ago. She had plans to have her father be placed in an urn next to her mother’s urn in a niche but had problems with the staff including overcharging her $1000, according to McClure.
Both urns did not fit in the niche she had originally paid for years prior, “My brother had to break open my mother’s urn and had to pour my mother’s ashes and father’s ashes together in a larger urn to be able to put them to rest in a niche that had been paid for,” said McClure, saying the experience left her heartbroken. “Their ashes blew on his face because the wind was blowing. There was no person there to service that for him.”
Citizens not only have problems with the staff but also with community members.
Margie Shelton is distraught about a defaced grave of her husband that she had purchased years prior. She says she “…doesn’t know why someone would do this.”
Margie had visited her husband’s grave in order to put flowers atop it when she had seen the horror in front of her that was a broken gravestone.
“The people there do their part, but the problem is there are a lot of people who don’t,” says Gustavo, who complains that the workers have tried to keep up with cemetery concerns but don’t have control of his concerns of those who take flowers and park on the cemetery grass.
