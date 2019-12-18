SUNNYSIDE — The last Sunnyside City Council meeting of 2019, ended on a productive note with urgent and early business settled.
With city councilor Jim Restucci organizing the effort, one newly elected and two reelected city councilors were sworn in early to their two year, 2020-2022, term of office. The swearing in was not an agenda item and occurred before the full council was seated. City Clerk Jacqueline Renteria swore in councilmen Mike Farmer, Craig Hicks and Jim Restucci as Mayor Julia Hart was entering the Chamber doors.
Farmer and Sunnyside School Board President and Sunnyside’s Astria Foundation member, Sandra Linde spoke during the citizen comment portion of the meeting. Both praised Hart’s service to the community. Farmer noted he was “ready to work with all the council.” Linde appreciated watching Hart and Farmer’s wife during the final election recount. “It’s the best of small towns,” she noted.
Councilors lifted one item from the Consent Agenda, then unanimously approved the wire transfers and payroll vouchers.
In a unanimous decision, the council approved a resolution setting aside, beginning in 2020, $25,000 or 20 percent, whichever is greater, each year in lodging tax receipts “…for future design and construction of convention and conference facilities.”
The council then approved the 2020 Classification and Compensation Schedule. The average of all cost living increases will be 2.3 percent.
The council continued with fiscal action approving the 2020 budget. No budget or position cuts were used to achieve the balanced budget. The new budget also includes $750,000 in contingency funds, per State Auditors request.
City Manager Martin Casey and Mayor Hart noted a social media policy for the city would be developed in the weeks ahead.
Casey also announced, reading from the city’s formalized statement, that the Attorney General’s case against the city was terminated by the judge of the case.
“We are gratified,” said Casey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.