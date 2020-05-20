SUNNYSIDE — Requests for building permits fell way off in April with only one permit issued for the entire month.
The City Planning Department issued a single permit for a project valued at $15,179,000 on April 16.
Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 2:56 pm
