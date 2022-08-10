Sunnyside City Council hosted their regular meeting on Monday, August 8.
Some of the topics of interest during the meeting were the addition of fees for community event permits, and a presentation about the Yakima Valley Regional Criminal Intelligence Center.
Fees of $100 will now be charged for parade and community event permits and a fee of $125 will be charged for site plan review permits.
The Yakima Valley Regional Criminal Intelligence Center project will bring shared data using crime mapping software, rapid DNA processing, NIBIN, IBIS and VisionX equipment to provide ballistic firearms examination, and software to assist officers in unlocking cellphone data and computers.
The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, August 22.
