The Sunnyside City Council held their last regular meeting for the month of November on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Meeting started with the final public hearing for the Preliminary budget, some recent changes to the budget were the reclassification of the Project Manager to Deputy Public Works Director in exchange for adding a facilities maintenance worker. The preliminary budget also added a position to the police department for a community policing and public information officer.

