The Sunnyside City Council held their last regular meeting for the month of November on Monday, Nov. 28.
The Meeting started with the final public hearing for the Preliminary budget, some recent changes to the budget were the reclassification of the Project Manager to Deputy Public Works Director in exchange for adding a facilities maintenance worker. The preliminary budget also added a position to the police department for a community policing and public information officer.
The new position will lead to an increase in community engagement from the police department through different networks like Facebook.
“When something does happen and we need to get the community’s buy in or help from the community in solving a crime, we can have that relationship built prior,” said Police Chief Robert Layman.
The preliminary budget for 2023 was approved with all present council members voting for its approval.
The council meeting also saw the approval new lights for the community center and of the Pacific Ag Interlocal agreement with the Port of Sunnyside.
The city of Sunnyside has added new lights to the community center gym with the previous ones being old and hard to use. The new light along with the benefit of being easy to use will also save the city money in electricity. The replacement for the lights cost the city $21,480.97 and were finished earlier this month.
The Pacific Ag projects was approved with all present council member approving it, the project will open up the Port of Sunnyside’s industrial park. This project is estimated to bring in 63 jobs with though it will open the land to further development. The addition of this project will lead to Sunnyside having the biggest industrial park within the state.
The Sunnyside city Council will hold their next regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 5 at the law and justice building on Homer Street.
