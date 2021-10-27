The Sunnyside City Council passed a 1% ad valorem property tax increase by a 6-1 vote Monday night, but most expressed concerns about its impact.
The increase will add about $24,000 to the city’s budget and can be approved up to 1% without a vote of residents.
Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma expressed reticence because, “There’s been a significant increase in inflation and property taxes.”
Council member Jim Restucci agreed, but noted, “While not every city does it, we are caught between a rock and a hard place.”
He says without it, the city could fall behind.
Council member Mike Farmer voted against the increase saying that it would disproportionally impact property owners who he said would be taking a backseat again.
In Monday’s meeting, the council also unanimously approved an inter-local agreement with Grandview and West Benton Fire and Rescue to share apparatus.
Chief Ken Anderson is hopeful it will improve the city’s rating and lower fire insurance rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.