The Sunnyside City Council held their first regular meeting for the month of November on Monday, Nov. 14.
The meeting started with the oath of office for Ingrid Ramirez who has joined the city of Sunnyside’s planning commission.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County (Yakima, Benton): Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In County (Yakima, Benton): One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County: Six Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|Out of County: One Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access: Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|Digital Access: One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The Sunnyside City Council held their first regular meeting for the month of November on Monday, Nov. 14.
The meeting started with the oath of office for Ingrid Ramirez who has joined the city of Sunnyside’s planning commission.
The active agenda for the meeting started with approval to the electoral redistricting.
During the initial hearing Mayor Dean Broersma and Deputy Mayor Jim Restucci brought up the issue of district fours population being an issue.
The difference of the population is due to the high population density to the census block on the edge of district four.
The redistricting map will have a population difference of 150 to 180 people with the current difference being over one thousand for some districts.
The new electoral map was approved with all council members voting for its approval.
The meeting also saw the approval of three active agendas that deal with the Sunnyside police department.
The Sunnyside city council has approved the purchase of two new vehicles for the police department. These vehicles can be obtained in the coming weeks due to them already being in stock with cars that they had planned to order from Ford not being available until the summer of 2023.
The City Council has also approved the agreement with YVCOG for their crime lab services. This agreement will produce quicker turn around in receiving information from evidence that has been found at crime scenes.
The final active agenda approved by city Council was the budget for the police Department retreat. The retreat will help in team building between the officers.
The Sunnyside city council will hold their next regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 at the law and office building located on Homer Street.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.