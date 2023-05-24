City council approves sale of Monson Property

The Sunnyside Council held their last regular city council meeting for May on Monday, May 22.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year, Yakima & Benton County
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, Yakima & Benton County
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One year, out of county
|$62.00
|for 365 days
|Six months, out of county
|$45.00
|for 180 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|Six months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|Three months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|One month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The Sunnyside Council held their last regular city council meeting for May on Monday, May 22.
This was the final meeting that Julia Hart attended as the council member for district three due to her departure from her residence in the district.
During this meeting many agenda items were approved including further improvements to the pedestrian infrastructure within the city and the approval of the sale of the Monson Property.
The city approved the North Avenue Sidewalk Improvement Project during the start of their meeting. This project will add 200 lineal feet of curb, gutter, and sidewalk on the north side of North Avenue between Rhoman Avenue and Woods Road.
These improvements are intended to better route traffic and pedestrians to businesses. This project will also close off Rhoman Avenue, also known as the “Yellowstone Trail”, to vehicular traffic from North Avenue.
The council authorized the completion of the contract with HLA Engineering and Land surveying for $41,300.
During the Meeting the Approval for the Sale of the Monson Property was also approved, the property was sold to Munson Vedder Development LLC for $4,059,000.
The sell of this property saved the city $267,871.89 in spending for 2023, the annual cost for mowing alone cost the city $20,000.
During the meeting the adoption of two ordinance amendments were also approved.
A vote allowing for a storage facility of fireworks was approved and a franchise agreement between the city and Ziply Fiber Pacific, LLC and Ziply Wireless, LLC was appoved.
The Sunnyside City Council will hold their next regular meeting on Monday, June 5.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.