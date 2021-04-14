City Council cancels Cinco de Mayo festivities

Former Council member and Mayor, Julia Hart, was unanimously voted to be appointed to fill the vacant District 3 city council seat during the April 12 regular city council meeting.
Originally there were two candidates for the position. One candidate was found to live outside of the District 3 boundaries and therefore was unable to be considered for appointment.
After the vote of approval, Hart was sworn in by Mayor Francisco Guerrero and participated in the remainder of the meeting.
Hart was previously elected to serve on council from 2016 to 2019 and served as Mayor from 2018 to 2019.
Council also voted 5-2 to cancel the 2021 Cinco de Mayo festival. This decision comes following a recommendation from the LTAC (Lodging Tax Advisory Committee).
“I reluctantly bring this recommendation to council. I don’t really want to this see gone two years in a row, but I think logistically its going to be impossible for us to be able to comply with all of the requirements and still run a meaningful event,” expressed Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma.
Council all agreed that this decision was a reluctant one and not an easy decision to make. Councilmembers John Henry and Mike Farmer voted no to the cancellation.
“I am not in agreement in shutting the festival down,” Henry stated.
As a result of the vote to cancel the festival, LTAC is working to find alternatives in the future.
“We also talked about the possibility of keeping an eye on things and how trends are going and what restrictions are looking like for September, and combining something special with our Sunshine Days celebration to acknowledge Cinco De Mayo and other celebrations that we have,” Broersma explained.
As of April 12 Yakima County has reported 29,629 COVID-19 cases and 395 residents have died as a result of COVID-19 infections. At the time that Cinco De Mayo was cancelled in 2020, there were just 147 cases and 3 deaths reported in Yakima County.
According to the press release sent from the city, “This was a very difficult decision for all involved, as we know this action has an economic and emotional impact on residents, vendors, and performers. However, we also understand the need to protect the health and well-being of our community.”
