SUNNYSIDE — Dividing up city council community and interagency duties for 2020 were accomplished during the first council meeting of the new year held Jan. 13.
Agreeing to serve as the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments primary delegate is Councilman Dean Broersma with Mayor Francisco Guerrero as alternate.
Councilman Jim Restucci will continue to serve as the city’s delegate to the YVCOG’s executive committee.
Representing the city at the county’s Driving Rural Yakima Valley’s Economy board will be Ron Stremler and John Henry. Henry will also represent the council at the Yakima County Solid Waste Advisory Group.
Guerrero will serve on the Yakima Regional Stormwater Working Group and Mike Famer will serve on the County-wide planning and policy committee.
Appointments for other city commissions and advisory groups will be announced at Monday, Jan. 27 council meeting by Mayor Guerrero.
