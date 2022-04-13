Council members have been working with the Sunnyside Police Department in order to get a grip on rising rates of crime throughout Sunnyside as gunfire incidents have increased 357% as of Monday, April 4 compared to 2021.
The Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera gave a detailed outline of the new 2022 Sunnyside Police Department Community Operations and Safety Plan at the city council workshop on April 4.
The outline gave an insight into the problems and violent crime facing the community and ways the police department is combatting them.
The police department believes several different policing models need to be integrated to reduce criminal activity. These models include risk-based policing, collaboration and community outreach, education and mobilization, city resources, and an expansion of the police department.
City Manager Elizabeth Alba has also been advocating for city-wide cameras. Block Watches have also been set up throughout various neighborhoods to combat crime.
The police department is the head of safety for the city but they too face problems to take action against crime.
The police department says they face legislative challenges through HB 1310 which highlights the use of force and de-escalation tactics and SB 1054 which highlights the loss of specific weapons the police department can use.
