MABTON — Disagreements between the Mabton City Council and the Greater Mabton Association over what is known as the “float building” became a main topic of interest during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, March 13.
According to the Greater Mabton Association (GMA), they previously had full access to enter and exit the building, a privilege given to them by a previous administration. The permissions were granted due to the constant need of late working hours for the Miss Mabton pageant.
The pageant has not been able to take place for the last several years due to COVID-19, as well as a lack of volunteers to take charge of the pageant.
Sophia Sotelo, a GMA member, addressed during the council’s visitors comments that city employees had entered the building without informing any of the members within the Greater Mabton Association. City employees had changed the locks of the building and were in the process of cleaning it.
"It (the building) belongs to the city,” Mayor Rachel Ruelas said in response to why no warning was given. “I’m the new Mayor and I need to watch out for the best interest of the city.”
Mayor Ruelas pointed at GMA’s recent use of the building to shelter a heister belonging to a food bank as the reason they initially entered the building. The heister was being stored in the float building due to winter conditions making it difficult for the heister to turn on, according to GMA members.
“That’s not your building,” Ruelas said in response to the association.
Though GMA has been revoked of their current use of the building, Mayor Ruelas addressed that the association will have access to the building if and when the Miss Mabton Pageant begins again.
