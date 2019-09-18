SUNNYSIDE — A full council met Monday, Sept. 9, for a full hour and more of work, which included cash flow ending balance action, an ordinance reading, hiring update and final acceptance of the city manager’s first performance review.
With Mayor Julia Hart running a few minutes’ late from the prior subcommittee meeting, Deputy Mayor Francisco Guerrero called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. sharp. Rev. Mike Souza of the NC Presbyterian Church of Sunnyside offered prayer.
Members of the audience opened the meeting with comment. Sunnyside resident Larry Hill asked council for an update on the tower which was to be built “by the postal annex.” Local dentist Jim Stevens asked for action to be taken, regarding the unofficial stop People for People was using near his business on Edison Ave.
Per council protocol, no answers are provided during the meeting, but are brought back as an action item.
The consent agenda items, old minutes, payroll and payment vouchers were approved unanimously.
In what City Manager Martin Casey called, “. . .the third amendment of the year,” council authorized changes to expenses and revenue lines of the current budget, moving funds by unanimous approval, for a net effect of $12,000.
Some of the changes were based on recommendations, Casey said, from the WA State Auditor’s staff, who Casey explained, had completed a partial exit interview earlier the same day, from their two audits.
In one of the biggest budget changes, also part of a bottom-line strengthening strategy based on Auditor recommendation, council nearly unanimously approved an adjustment to the city’s ending budget balance.
Voting 6 to 1, with Councilor Henry voting nay, council approved an eight-year plan in which the city will shore up its ending budget balance. The plan will allocate more funds to the city’s reserve each year so the city will have emergency funds to last 60 days, instead of the 10-20 which was where the budget end balance fell in 2018.
Council also heard the first reading of a Community Development Commission ordinance, which authorizes the group’s formation for focus on economic development.
In the City Manager’s report, Casey discussed the Auditor’s office had a partial exit interview the afternoon, prior to council meeting with accolades for Finance Director, Elizabeth Alba’s stellar efforts. The audit looks “all clear,” said Casey in a follow up email.
Casey also shared Planning and Development Director hiring update, “I have extended an offer. The candidate is reviewing it and I can expect a response within the next few days.”
Following executive session, the council reaffirmed its first half-year positive performance review of Casey.
Casey responded to the council’s assessment, “I very much appreciated Council’s feedback and continuing support. I’m excited for our work ahead! Our goals remain focused on strengthening the City’s financial stability, promoting development, and delivering cost-effective essential services.”
