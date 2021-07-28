Sunnyside Mayor Francisco Guerrero and other city council members discussed appointing a qualified Interim City Manager at the Monday night meeting on July 26.
The application of City Finance Director, Elizabeth Alba, caught the attention of the council members.
Mayor Guerrero stated, “I’m in favor of this.”
Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma added, “She (Alba) has been involved in city government long enough to where she understands it. She understands how it works.”
City Council member Jim Restucci stated, “Right now I think she makes a great interim city manager given her background.”
As the council members agreed upon the action to move forward with appointing Alba to the position, all members voted to begin the processes of negotiation.
