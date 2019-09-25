SUNNYSIDE — Former West Richland Community Development Director, Aaron Lambert has accepted the City of Sunnyside’s offer to come on board Oct. 1 to lead its department. City Manager Martin Casey made the hiring announcement as part of the regularly scheduled Sept. 23 council meeting.
Lambert is a University of Washington graduate with a 2018 UW Business Leadership certification. Lambert brings more than 18 years’ experience in municipal development with him. He was also employed by the City of Richland and at Hanford’s Mission Alliance in the similar planning roles.
“Mr. Lambert will join us Oct. 1,” Casey said. “We are very pleased to have him with us.”
Other hiring activity is also underway with the city’s Fire and Police Departments.
Both first responder agencies just completed civil service exams; both are moving on to the phase two portions of their respective interview processes.
Fire Chief Anderson said their department’s goal was to have two new hires by Oct. 1.
Police Chief Escalera also announced the Sunnyside Police Department is hosting its first “Coffee with a Cop” on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 4-6 p.m. at Holy Pie in Sunnyside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.