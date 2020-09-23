SUNNYSIDE — Numerous stray dog complaints from city residents has brought Councilman Mike Farmer to the conclusion that the city is being overrun with stray animals.
“One constituent told me of a Pitbull attacking his cat in his yard and the dog was getting very aggressive,” Farmer reported to fellow councilmen during Monday, Sept. 14 council meeting.
“When he called the police, the officer told him that the animal control officer wasn’t available,” he said, “and he couldn’t remove the dog.”
The city contracts with the Yakima Humane Society for 20-hours a week, plus two weekends a month animal control services, but during COVID-19 closures, the animal control officer hasn’t been to Sunnyside as often, City Manager Martin Casey explained.
Farmer voiced his concerns saying he was worried there isn’t enough animal control coverage in the city.
“We need someone here who can pick-up dogs 24-7,” Farmer declared. “Owners of these dangerous dogs need to be held accountable, and we need someone in the city to be responsible for catching those animals,” Farmer advocated.
The council entered into its current three-year contract in 2018 for animal service at the 20-hour level. “There is a clause that we can have the control officer beyond the contracted time for situations of a serious nature,” Casey added.
Yakima Humane Society Director of Business Operations Sheryl Haga said the lower valley animal control officer splits his time between Sunnyside and Grandview and alternating weekends, “because dogs don’t just stray on weekdays.”
Last year, the officer collected a total of 331 animals in Sunnyside. Since January to date, 132 animals have been captured, she reported.
“Numbers tend to swing upwards in the fall and wintertime,” she noted.
“We have a lot of dogs, particularly big dogs running free and some of them are included in our dangerous dog ordinance. They should be picked up,” Farmer stressed.
Currently, there is no local shelter available to hold stray and unlicensed animals in the city, even if they were to be contained, he noted.
“However, it’s my understanding that the police have something where they can hold the animals for a short time,” he conveyed.
“I’m just worried there will be some child who gets attacked but the only option is for the police to take down the dog,” he said.
“No one wants that,” Farmer exclaimed.
Casey agreed saying that police will only do that that action if the resident is in imminent danger. He said the council have an opportunity to reexamine current contract for the coming year.
“We’re happy to adjust our contracts if there is an up-swing in the number of animals on the loose,” Haga said.
