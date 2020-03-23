SUNNYSIDE — City Manager Martin Casey issued a response to Yakima Health District “Stay at Home” Order issued late Sunday, March 22, declaring the city hall will be open as one of the city’s essential services.
While still encouraging residents to use phone or email to conduct their city business, as much as possible, Casey noted the main lobby will be open to city customers one at a time.
“We are working to reduce close contact,” he said.
Friday, March 20 (the date city utility bills were due), the city hall staff placed six-foot markers on the sidewalk outside city hall as residents appeared to pay their city utility bills. “It was part of our social distancing efforts, he acknowledged.
In addition, Casey said the Municipal Court is also making necessary adjustment to the to the courtroom and work processes. The state Supreme Court directed all courts statewide to suspend almost all trials and hearings through April 24, with a few matters to be heard over Skype.
However, city parks are not closed as public health officials have encouraged outdoor exercise while maintaining six-foot social distancing, Casey reiterated.
The restrooms are not yet open for the season. Parks programs and the community center are closed.
“The most important thing [residents] can do is to remain calm, prepared and informed,” Martin urged in his update.
“Help our community to respond to COVID-19 responsibly while also assuring those among us feeling isolated for fearful," Casey stressed.
View the complete statement and for further updates at www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us.
