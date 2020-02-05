OLYMPIA — The time with district lawmakers was intense and compressed but productive, Sunnyside City Manager Martin Casey said of his two-day trip to the state capitol last week.
Casey and City Mayor Francisco Guerrero traveled to Olympia Jan. 28-29 as part of the Association of Washington Cities Action Days, a time set aside for city leaders to have one-on-one time with local representatives to talk about current bills which impact city operations.
“We only had a short time with Rep Bruce Chandler (Granger-R) and Sen. Jim Honeyford (Sunnyside-R), but they were generous with the time they had available,” Casey noted. “We were able to speak with them between votes on the floor of the House and the Senate,” he commended.
“We expressed our appreciation of the support Sen. Honeyford has given for the Midvale Road Improvement,” he added. “We are anxious to receive funding so we can proceed on the needed improvements to the road,” he added.
Guerrero and Casey shared their concerns regarding current bills, including potential changes to the state’s Growth Management Act.
